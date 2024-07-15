Ayobami And Busayo Adeagbo Set UK On Fire In One In A Million Wedding Event ( Pictures)

The event was attended by many dignatories from all works of life
The event had the trappings of a wedding befitting royals as the couple took the vow to remain husband and wife for the rest of their lives
The wedding ceremony started few weeks ago with a traditional wedding held in Nigeria while many joined online from across the globe
The Church event was held on Saturday at St Agnes United Church, Shakespeare Cl , Leeds UK LS9 7UQ
After the Church wedding, guests , families and friends moved to Royal Banqueting, Stoney Rock LN , Leeds UK LS9 7TZ for the reception proper
It was a day to remember as several delicacies ( mostly African delicacies) and choice drinks flowed , laced with scintillating music
The guests had their fill
The parents of the bride Pastor and Mrs Alowolodu thanked God for being alive to see the wedding of their last daughter, a daughter whom according to them have made them so proud
On hand also to make sure everyone were comfortably taken care of were her elder sisters Taiwo and Kenny
The grooms family were not also left out as the family of Mr Ayobami Adeagbo at home and abroad were also on ground to give their son and brother a befitting goodbye from bachelorhood
Here are pictures from the event
Pictures Source : Mrs Taiwo Ilori