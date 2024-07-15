Ayobami And Busayo Adeagbo Set UK On Fire In One In A Million Wedding Event ( Pictures)





It was a wedding ceremony made for royals as all roads led to Leeds , United Kingdom on Saturday 13th July 2024 as Miss Oluwabusayo Alowolodu was joined in matrimony with Ayobami Adeagbo

The event was attended by many dignatories from all works of life

The event had the trappings of a wedding befitting royals as the couple took the vow to remain husband and wife for the rest of their lives

The wedding ceremony started few weeks ago with a traditional wedding held in Nigeria while many joined online from across the globe

The Church event was held on Saturday at St Agnes United Church, Shakespeare Cl , Leeds UK LS9 7UQ

After the Church wedding, guests , families and friends moved to Royal Banqueting, Stoney Rock LN , Leeds UK LS9 7TZ for the reception proper

It was a day to remember as several delicacies ( mostly African delicacies) and choice drinks flowed , laced with scintillating music

The guests had their fill

The parents of the bride Pastor and Mrs Alowolodu thanked God for being alive to see the wedding of their last daughter, a daughter whom according to them have made them so proud

On hand also to make sure everyone were comfortably taken care of were her elder sisters Taiwo and Kenny

The grooms family were not also left out as the family of Mr Ayobami Adeagbo at home and abroad were also on ground to give their son and brother a befitting goodbye from bachelorhood

Here are pictures from the event

Pictures Source : Mrs Taiwo Ilori