Breaking : Donald Trump Picks 39 Years Old JD Vance As Running Mate

Presidential candidate of the Republican Party Donald Trump has picked 39 years old Senator from Ohio as his Vice President

His profile





James David Vance (born James Donald Bowman on August 2, 1984) is an American politician serving as the junior United States senator from Ohio since 2023.[1][2] A member of the Republican Party, he came to prominence with his 2016 memoir, Hillbilly Elegy.

J. D. Vance

United States Senator

from Ohio

Incumbent

Assumed office

January 3, 2023

Serving with Sherrod Brown

Preceded by Rob Portman Personal details

Born

James Donald Bowman





August 2, 1984 (age 39)

Middletown, Ohio, U.S.Other namesJames Hamel VancePolitical partyRepublicanSpouse

(m. 2014)​





Children3

EducationOhio State University (BA)

Yale University (JD)WebsiteSenate websiteMilitary serviceBranch/serviceUnited States Marine Corps Rank Corporal Unit 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Battles/wars Iraq War

J. D. Vance questions witnesses on the effectiveness of Russian sanctions

Recorded February 28, 2023

Born in Middletown, Ohio, Vance served in the Marine Corps before studying political science and philosophy at The Ohio State University and earning a Juris Doctor from Yale Law School. His memoir, which describes his upbringing in Middletown and his family's Appalachian values, became a New York Times bestseller and attracted significant press attention during the 2016 United States presidential election.Vance launched his first political campaign for Ohio's Senate seat in 2021 and won the Republican nomination after being endorsed by former President Donald Trump. He defeated Democratic nominee Tim Ryan in the general election. Trump announced Vance as his nominee for vice president during the 2024 Republican National Convention.





Early life and education





Vance was born on August 2, 1984, in Middletown, Ohio, between Cincinnati and Dayton, as James Donald Bowman, the son of Donald Bowman and Beverly (née Vance). Of Scots-Irish descent,his mother and father divorced when Vance was a toddler. Shortly afterward, he was adopted by his mother's third husband.Vance and his sister Lindsey were raised primarily by his grandparents, James and Bonnie Vance, whom they called "Mamaw and Papaw." J. D. later went by the name James Hamel, his stepfather's surname, until adopting his grandparents' surname, Vance.[10]

Vance attended Middletown High School, his hometown public high school. After graduating, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served as a combat correspondent (military journalist)in the Iraq War assigned to the Public Affairs section of the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing.Vance later attended The Ohio State University, graduating in 2009 with a Bachelor of Arts degree summa cum laude in political science and philosophy. While at Ohio State, he worked for Republican Ohio State Senator Bob Schuler.

After graduating from Ohio State, Vance attended Yale Law School, where he was an editor of the Yale Law Journal. During his first year, his professor Amy Chua, author of Battle Hymn of the Tiger Mother, persuaded him to write his memoir. Vance graduated from Yale in 2013 with a Juris Doctor.





Early career





After working at Sidley Austin LLP, Vance moved to San Francisco to work in the tech industry as a venture capitalist.[20] He served as a principal at Peter Thiel's firm, Mithril Capital, between 2016 and 2017.

In 2016, Harper published Vance's book, Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis. It was on The New York Times Best Seller list in 2016 and 2017. It was a finalist for the 2017 Dayton Literary Peace Prize and winner of the 2017 Audie Award for Nonfiction. The New York Times called it "one of the six best books to help understand Trump's win".The Washington Post called him the "voice of the Rust Belt",[ while The New Republic criticized him as "liberal media's favorite white trash–splainer" and the "false prophet of blue America." Economist William Easterly, a West Virginia native, criticized the book, writing, "Sloppy analysis of collections of people—coastal elites, flyover America, Muslims, immigrants, people without college degrees, you name it—has become routine. And it's killing our politics."

In December 2016, Vance indicated that he planned to move to Ohio to start a nonprofit, potentially run for office, and work on combating drug addiction in the Rust Belt.

In 2017, Vance joined Revolution LLC, an investment firm founded by AOL cofounder Steve Case, as an investment partner, where he was tasked with expanding the "Rise of the Rest" initiative, which focuses on growing investments in under-served regions outside the Silicon Valley and New York City tech bubbles.[27]

In January 2017, Vance became a CNN contributor. In April 2017, Ron Howard signed on to direct a film version of Hillbilly Elegy, which Netflix released in 2020, starring Owen Asztalos and Gabriel Basso as Vance.

In 2019, Vance co-founded Narya Capital in Cincinnati with financial backing from Thiel, Eric Schmidt, and Marc Andreessen. In 2020, he raised $93 million for the firm. With Thiel and former Trump adviser Darren Blanton, Vance has invested in Rumble, a Canadian online video platform popular with the political right.

In early 2018, Vance considered running for U.S. Senate against Sherrod Brown, but decided not to.In March 2021, Peter Thiel gave $10 million to Protect Ohio Values, a super PAC created in February to support a potential Vance candidacy; Robert Mercer also gave an undisclosed amount. In April, Vance expressed interest in running for the Senate seat being vacated by Republican Rob Portman.[39] In May, he launched an exploratory committee.[40]

In July 2021, Vance officially entered the race;it was his first campaign for public office.[42] On May 3, 2022, he won the Republican primary with 32% of the vote, defeating multiple candidates, including Josh Mandel (23%) and Matt Dolan (22%).[In the general election on November 8, Vance defeated Democratic nominee Tim Ryan with 53% of the vote to Ryan's 47%.





Tenure





Vance was sworn in to the U.S. Senate on January 3, 2023, as a member of the 118th United States Congress. He is the first U.S. senator from Ohio to take office without holding previous government experience since John Glenn, who took office in 1974.

Vance was criticized for his delayed response to the 2023 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. His office released an official statement on February 13, 2023, ten days after the derailment. Vance and others countered that he had responded to the derailment the day after it occurred, sooner than fellow Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown.

On February 26, 2023, Vance wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post supporting the provision of PPP style funds to those affected by the derailment, which some Republican senators criticized.On March 1, 2023, Vance, Brown, and Senators John Fetterman, Bob Casey, Josh Hawley, and Marco Rubio proposed legislation to prevent derailments like the one in East Palestine.The bill received bipartisan Senate support.

Committee assignments

For the 118th United States Congress, Vance was named to three Senate committees. They are:

Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs

Financial Institutions and Consumer Protection subcommittee

Housing, Transportation, and Community Development subcommittee

Securities, Insurance, and Investment subcommittee

Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation

Communications, Media, and Broadband subcommittee

Oceans, Fisheries, Climate Change, and Manufacturing subcommittee

Space and Science subcommittee

Senate Special Committee on Aging

Source : Wikipedia