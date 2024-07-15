Breaking: Nyesom Wike Plans To Assassinate Me..Zenith Labour Party National Chairman Barr Dan Nwanyanwu ( Watch Video)

Chief Dan Nwanyanwu, National Chairman of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) on Monday, July 15, 2024 alleged that the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyeson Wike has directed his hitman to threaten to eliminate him (Nwanyanwu) if he dared to speak again on the political crisis in Rivers State.





Nwanyanwu specifically said the agent of the FCT minister, one Moses Emmanuel made the threat at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja, following his media outing last week during which he urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be careful with Nyesom Wike, who is poised to run against him in the 2027 presidential election.





Nwanyanwu further said that Wike attack dog became so vociferous in his threat that other people within the vicinity heard him, adding that the development later attracted the Security Agencies in Transcorp Hilton.





The ZLP National Chairman therefore warned that should anything happen to him and any member of his family, the security agencies need not look far as to who did it.





Nwanyanwu particularly called the attention of President Tinubu to the involvement of his Minster of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike in the threat to his life which he said should not be taken lying low.





He also called on the Inspector General of the Police (IGP), the Director General, Department of State Service (DSS), the National Security Adviser and members of the public to the development, stressing that if the situation was not nipped in the bud, it could degenerate to a point where no Nigerian will be safe anymore to express his opinion on National issues in spite of the Constitution guaranteeing freedom of expression as an inalienable right of every Nigerian citizen.





In the words of Nwanyanwu; “I am constrained to bring to the notice of the Nigerian public the unprovoked open threat to my life by one Mr. Moses Emmanuel, a notorious agent of the former Governor of Rivers State and now Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Nyesom Wike.





“This blood thirsty killer brazenly confronted me at the pastry shop, Transcorp Hilton where I was having snacks and coffee with my friend Alhaji Aliyu.





“He said he wanted to speak with me. Not having known him before now, I demanded to know what he wanted to speak to me about. He said he would like to speak with me and I offered him a seat to sit down.





“He introduced himself as a brother to Chief Nyesom Wike, and began to threaten my life making reference to a television interview I granted where I expressed my personal views on the avoidable crises in Rivers State which was being orchestrated and fueled by the followers of the former Governor against the incumbent Governor Chief Simi Fubara.





“Most well-meaning Nigerians and leaders have at various times since the Rivers crises began, expressed their concerns about the threatening explosion in that critical State of Nigeria.





“I have in all my political life intervened to the best of my ability on any issue that is likely to destabilize our fledgling democracy. I have never sat on the fence where issues of National Interest are concerned. In that manner I raised my voice as I have always done in other issues that bother on National Unity and Stability.





“I expressed my concern on Chief Wike’s interference and meddlesomeness in the governance of Rivers State, a State he governed for eight uninterrupted years. I was concerned that if law and order breaks down in Rivers State, its impact on the already poor economic situation in the country will further deteriorate and may snowball into a larger, bigger conflagration in a country that is already restive with many unmanageable flashpoints.





“It is this interview that I granted to express my personal views and suggestions on this burning issue of Rivers State crises that apparently provoked Chief Nyeson Wike to dispatch his hitman to threaten me with elimination if I ventured to speak again on the matter of Rivers State.





“This wild dog became so vociferous in his threat that others heard him and this attracted the Security Agencies in Transcorp Hilton. They took him to the Hotel basement where he was interrogated and the colleague with him who did not disclose his identity, told him to call the Minister and he made frantic calls and spoke to somebody.





“Shortly after that call, he made another call that someone requested to speak to me and I refused to take the call.





“Everyone around pleaded with me to speak with the caller and I took the call and it turned out to be Chief Chukwu Emeka Woke who was Chief Nyeson Wike’s, Chief of staff when he was Governor and his close aide that holds appointment in Abuja now.





“When he identified himself, I asked him if he and his boss sent their hitmen to come and kill me. His response was in coherent as it was not a clear denial or a clear acceptance.





“The security man who intervened asked me what I would want to do at that point, I told them I would like to press charges for threatening my life in the open.





“I believe the hotel of the standard of Transcorp Hilton Hotel must have the footages through their CCTV what I have stated here for the purpose of verification and I also believed that the DSS open a thorough investigation which will verify and corroborate the telephone conversation between me and Chief Chukwuemeka Woke.





“Trusting that the President will take this matter seriously, I demand that I am provided with adequate security to protect myself and family.





“I further demand that Chief Nyeson Wike sign an undertaken that he will be held responsible if anything unwholesome happens to me and my family, henceforth,” Nwanyanwu said.