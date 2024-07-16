NASPRI Inaugurates 3rd Quarter Course 2024

The Acting Commandant Nigerian Army School of Public Relations and Information (NASPRI) Lt Col Adamu Ngulde has on Monday 15 July 2024 inaugurated students of Third Quarter Courses 2024 which comprises Warrant Officers Public Relations Management (WOPR MGT) Course, A2 Video Production and X3 News Writing courses at the school auditorium, Muhammadu Buhari Cantonment, Giri, Abuja.

In his inaugural remarks, Lt Col Ngulde stressed that the courses presents a unique opportunity for all students to respectively enhance their knowledge, skills, and capabilities in the field and also expose them to the latest trends, best practices, and practical strategies that will enable them excel in the dynamic and challenging field of Public Relations.

He also enjoined them to the opportunity to learn, grow, and inspire each other as he promise to do his best within the limited available resources to make their stay in NASPRI conducive for teaching and learning in line with global best practices.He further expressed gratitude to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Taoreed Lagbaja for his interest and commitments to the Directorate of Army Public Relations and NASPRI in particular since he assumed Command.

Earlier the Acting Chief Instructor of the school, Capt Tonye Wenke while reading out the course expectation said that the students will be exposed to theoretical and practical aspects that would enhance them both academically and in the field. He therefore charged them to zero their mind and be prepared to participate actively in all class and field activities. He, however, warned that the school has zero tolerance to indiscipline and examination malpractice as defaulters will be sanctioned accordingly.

The event was climaxed with photographs at the front of the NASPRI admin complex.