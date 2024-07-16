Tinubu Finally Gets Over N150Billion Airbus A330 Presidential Jet; Aircraft Spotted In France With Nigerian Tail Registration

According to Empowered Newswire, the aircraft is currently in France and has been spotted at an advanced stage of preparation. The plane has been assigned a tail registration that features the seal of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It was reportedly ready for delivery.

President Bola Tinubu's administration has acquired a luxury Airbus A330 aircraft for presidential use, despite criticism from various sources.

According to Empowered Newswire, the aircraft is currently in France and has been spotted at an advanced stage of preparation. The plane has been assigned a tail registration that features the seal of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It was reportedly ready for delivery.

The aircraft in question is an ACJ330-200, VP-CAC (msn 1053), registered as 5N-FGA.

It features a bedroom with an en-suite bathroom at the front, followed by an office and a conference and dining room. It also has an airline-style first-class and economy seating at the rear.

The report noted that informed sources from international aviation firms and news sites also indicate that as of early afternoon Nigerian time on July 15, 2024, the plane has been flown from Germany to an airport in Saint Louis, France.

SaharaReporters on June 28 reported that the Nigerian government planned to spend over N150 billion on a new presidential jet, a move that sparked controversy.

The proposed expenditure comes under scrutiny as the nation grapples with economic challenges and record inflation.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that the Nigerian government intended to acquire a seized Airbus A330 aircraft, which was reportedly in possession of a German bank, following a default on a multi-million dollar loan by an unnamed Arab prince and businessman.

The government had reportedly identified the aircraft for purchase but was seeking funds to complete the transaction, pending any changes to the plan.

According to reports, the Nigerian government had its sights on the Airbus A330 aircraft, previously owned by a troubled oil sheikh who used it as collateral for a loan from a German bank.

The aircraft was at that time in the possession of L & L International LLC, a Miami-based aviation firm, which was facilitating the sale on behalf of the German bank. Valued at $600 million, the multi-engine jet boasts a luxurious VIP configuration.

According to the report, the Nigerian government had made a bid of approximately $100 million for the repossessed Airbus A330 aircraft, but the seller, L & L International LLC, was yet to accept the offer.

It was reported that the proposed payment equivalent was N150.7 billion, based on the official exchange rate of N1,507 per US dollar at the time.

According to the report, AMAC Aerospace AG, a Swiss aviation company, was facilitating the Nigerian government's acquisition of the repossessed Airbus A330 aircraft.

AMAC Aerospace AG has a pre-existing contract with the Presidential Air Fleet (PAF) for aircraft maintenance, but the company's director, Alexis Ott, declined to comment on the matter, citing a policy of not disclosing information about such transactions.

An operator history dashboard on planespotters.net also showed that the Airbus 330 was now wearing the tail registration of the Nigerian presidential jet 5N-FGA and also adorned with the Nigerian Presidential Seal.

The A330 combines new-generation engines, aerodynamic and other improvements to deliver even more comfort and efficiency. Designed for highly-demanding VIP and private markets, the aircraft delivers top-end luxury, comfort and range.

The A330 is the world’s most successful widebody airliner, having evolved through intelligent innovation into an even more capable aircraft - as well as having evolved into freighter, multi-role tanker transport and corporate jet roles.

Source: SR