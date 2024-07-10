Tinubu Swears In Eight New Permanent Secretaries









President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, sworn in eight newly appointed permanent secretaries for the federal civil service.

He performed the ceremony as a precursor to the regular meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) inside the Aso Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

They were appointed in order to fill existing and impending vacancies in some states and geo-political zones in the top administrative cadre of the Civil Service of the Federation.

Towards this, the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation had embarked on what it termed a diligent selection process comprising a written examination, an ICT proficiency test, and an interactive session with a broad spectrum of stakeholders.

At the end of this exercise, eight directors in the Federal Civil Service who scaled the hurdles were appointed as permanent secretaries.

They are Emanso Okop Umobong (Akwa Ibom), Emeka Vitalis Obi (Anambra), Fatima Sugra Tabi’a Mohammed (Bauchi), Mohammed Sanusi Danjuma (Jigawa), Olubunmi Olusanya (Ondo), Maryam Ismaila Keshinro (Zamfara), Chinyere Ijeama Akujobi, representing South-East Zone, and Christopher Osaruwanwen Isokpunwu representing South-South.



