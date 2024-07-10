Supreme Court To Deliver Judgement On LG Autonomy On Thursday

The Supreme Court will tomorrow, Thursday, July 11, 2024, deliver judgment in the suit filed by the Federal Government against the 36 Governors seeking full autonomy for the 774 local governments in the country.



A document sighted on Wednesday at the apex court indicated that parties in the suit have been notified through their respective lawyers.

It was observed the notice for the judgment delivery was served on the Federal Government through the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice at the Federal Ministry of Justice in Abuja.



The Supreme Court had on Thursday, June 13, 2024 reserved judgment in the suit filed for the Federal Government by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) against States in relation to the dispute over the autonomy of Local Governments in the country.



A seven-member panel, presided over by Justice Mohammed Lawal Garba, said a date for the judgment will be communicated to parties and their counsel.



Justice Garba made the announcement on the reservation of the judgment shortly after lawyers to parties adopted their final addresses and made final submissions.