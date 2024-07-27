27 Years Nigerian Lady Blasts Critics Over Marriage To 56 year America

A 56-year-old American, Dino Soriano, and a 27-year-old Nigerian ex-beauty queen, Joyceline Kalu, have opened up about the online criticism they’ve faced due to their age gap and cultural differences.

The couple met on Instagram through Joyceline’s crochet business and fell in love, leading to marriage.

In an interview with Youtube “Love Don’t Cost a Thing,” which has since gone viral, Soriano said he initially reached out to Joyceline for business purposes.

He said, “I met my wife through her crochet business. We are being judged online because you know people have an attitude. They have an issue with her being younger than me.







