Ganduje, Wife To Appear In Court Thursday Over Alleged Bribery





The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, his wife Hafsat, and six others will appear in court on Thursday to face charges related to alleged bribery, diversion, and misappropriation of funds amounting to billions of naira.

This development followed a notice of trial served on the respondents through substituted means by order of the court.

A Kano State High Court granted the order on June 5, 2024, allowing the state to serve the seven respondents through substituted service, which was subsequently executed via advertisements in two national newspapers on June 6, 2024.

The respondents in the case include Abdullahi Ganduje (1st respondent), his wife Hafsat (2nd respondent), Abubakar Bawuro (3rd respondent), Umar Abdullahi Umar (4th respondent), Jibrilla Muhammad (5th respondent), Safari Textiles Ltd (7th respondent), and Lesage General Enterprises (8th respondent).





Justice Amina Adamu, who presided over the case, granted the order following an application by Zahradeen Kofar-Mata, counsel for the state government, representing the lead prosecution counsel, Ya’u Adamu.

“This court grants the application for substituted service because it is necessary to ensure the respondents are duly notified of the proceedings,” stated Justice Adamu during the court session.

“The matter is adjourned till July 11, 2024, for hearing, and all parties involved are ordered to present their fiat to the court.”

The hearing is expected to commence at 10am at the Kano State High Court on Thursday.