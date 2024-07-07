ECOWAS Leaders Meet In Abuja





The Authority of Heads of State and Government of the ECOWAS are currently meeting at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja, for the 63rd Ordinary Summit.

President Bola Tinubu, whose tenure as Chairman elapses on July 9, opened the meeting which commenced at around 1 pm with an address.

He thanked the West African leaders for the continued support they have given to him in the last year.

The Nigerian leaders also welcomed the President of Senegal, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, who is attending the meeting for the first time following his inauguration in April.

A new leader is expected to emerge after the meeting to steer the affairs of the bloc for the next year.



