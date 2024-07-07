ECOWAS Leaders Meet In Abuja

byCKN NEWS -
0


The Authority of Heads of State and Government of the ECOWAS are currently meeting at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja, for the 63rd Ordinary Summit.

President Bola Tinubu, whose tenure as Chairman elapses on July 9, opened the meeting which commenced at around 1 pm with an address.

He thanked the West African leaders for the continued support they have given to him in the last year.

The Nigerian leaders also welcomed the President of Senegal, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, who is attending the meeting for the first time following his inauguration in April.

A new leader is expected to emerge after the meeting to steer the affairs of the bloc for the next year.


Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال