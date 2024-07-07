Breaking:Bola Tinubu Re-Elected As ECOWAS Chairman

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been re-elected as Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of States and Government for another one-year term.

Tinubu’s tenure first tenure ends on July 9, 2024, but he was elected on Sunday by a unanimous decision of other Heads of Government 

The President, in his acceptance speech, promised to serve the interest of the member states and build democratic values.


“I have accepted to continue to deliver on this service with the great men and women on this democratic journey, to serve our interest and build democratic values on the structure we inherited,” he said.


