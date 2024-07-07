Woman Stabbed To Death In Ijebu Ode

Olubukonla Adebanjo, a 35-year-old woman, was gruesomely murdered in the Iwesi area of Ijari, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, in the early hours of Saturday, June 29.

Sources alleged that the victim went to buy food items and was attacked and macheted by unknown men until she passed away.

The victim’s husband, Olaoluwa Adebanjo, said he received a distress call from neighbours about the incident.

According to him, upon arriving at the scene, he found his wife in a pool of blood.

He said: “One of my neighbours called me and informed me of an urgent life-and-death issue. I tried calling my wife, but someone else answered; it was the woman she had gone to buy something from. She told me to come quickly because my wife was on the floor. When I arrived on our street, I found my wife dead on the ground with the police already at the scene. They were waiting for me to identify the corpse before they could take her to the mortuary.”

While speaking on the matter , Adebanjo lamented that he was heartbroken and still in shock about his wife’s tragic death.

“I would be glad if the culprit is found as soon as possible because my wife must not have died in vain,” he said.

The deceased is survived by a 4-year-old child.

A resident of Iwesi, Ijebu Ode, Pastor Fidelis Elekwachi expressed his displeasure over the killing, noting previous incidents of armed robbery, burglary, assault, and murder in the area.

He said: “Before this incident, on Thursday, we experienced a burglary at a barber shop in the area where clippers, generators, and many other things were stolen,” Elekwachi explained.

“The day before the burglary, there was an armed robbery at a shop where phones and other valuable items were taken at gunpoint.”

Elekwachi urged the Ogun state police to tighten security in the area as such incidents are becoming commonplace and endangering residents’ lives.

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident.

She detailed how the police responded to a distress call from the victim’s neighbor.

According to SP Odutola, the victim was attacked with a machete by an unknown assailant who fled when pursued.

She said that law enforcement promptly dispatched officers to the scene, where they gathered evidence and took photographs.

She confirmed that the victim, Oluwabusola, was rushed to Ijebu Ode General Hospital for urgent medical attention but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

SP Odutola assured the public of a thorough investigation, stating that every effort would be made to apprehend the perpetrator.



