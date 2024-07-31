Revealed : Onyeka Onwenu's Unfulfilled Project

byCKN NEWS -
It has been established that Nigeria's foremost artiste Onyeka Onwenu who died on Tuesday still had some projects very close to her heart which she couldn't finish befor answering the final call

CKNNews exclusively gathered that one of the projects being put together by the artiste was her autobiography 

According to the source who to us and is part of the project , the elegant Stallion was scripting a movie based on her autobiography.

The autobiography is titled "My Father's Daughter" 

But unfortunately, she could not see the dream come through 

She was so passionate about the project and was working so hard and round the clock to get it finished as if she knew she would die soon 

Onyeka as she is popularly known died after performing at the 80th birthday of the CEO of Emzor Pharmaceuticals at the age of 72


