Report reaching CKNNews have it that the body of Kidnapped former Deputy Vice Chancellor of Ekiti State University Prof Femi Olaofe has been Found 20 days after he was abducted.

His body was found in a shallow grave

According to reports the professor, was sitting in the confine of his house , when he was kidnapped by unknown persons

The Police Command in the State is yet to issue a statement on his tragic death as at the time of this report