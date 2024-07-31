Breaking: Justice Ajumogobia’s Daughter Murdered At Her Parkview Ikoyi Home

Aribemchukwu, the daughter of Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia, has been killed.

The deceased, popularly called Chuchu, was reportedly killed in her Parkview Estate residence in the Ikoyi area of Lagos State on Wednesday morning.

A family source who craved anonymity because of the current state of the family said she was killed last night, and her body was discovered this morning outside the gate of her residence.

“It would appear that new household staff might have been responsible and tried to stage as if she was outside when it happened.

“There are signs of an attempt to clean up blood inside the house and in the compound. This was indeed the handiwork, and we observe that they were newly employed less than a month, and she was alone in the house with them.

“We all need to be super careful. Especially with new hire,” he added.

Confirming the murder in a telephone conversation on Wednesday, the state command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the body has been recovered, and three suspects have been arrested in connection to her death.