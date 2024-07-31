Godswill Akpabio Mocks Hardship Protesters , Says " While You Protest, We'll Be Eating "

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has come under heavy criticism for taunting those calling for protest over the economic hardship in the country.

Nigerians, many of them young people, have called for demonstrations from August 1 over soaring costs.





Living costs spiked in Nigeria after President Bola Tinubu ended the fuel subsidy and eased foreign exchange controls after coming to power in May last year.

Inflation hit record levels at 34.19 per cent in June, with food inflation more than 40.87 per cent, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Speaking at an event organised by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in Rivers state on Tuesday, Akpabio said those interested in the protest can go ahead “but let us be there eating”, adding that he was not interested in any “regime change”.

He said: “All of us feel the impact of what is happening now. But we are aware it will be for a short while. MD, I want to thank you for what you said. You said we are not interested in regime change, let us own this government.





“Those who want to protest can protest, but let us be here eating…”

This had infuriated some social media users who criticised Nigeria’s number three citizen.

Reacting to the comments made by the Senate, some Nigerians took to social media to berate him.

On X, formerly Twiiter, @DrMusabayero: “These are the consequences of voting for the wrong people. People who are NOT fit to be our leaders. Leaders who are irresponsible, loquacious, reckless, insensitive, dubious, rascals, and kleptomaniacs.”





@Realoilshikh: “Dear @Senator_Akpabio, Your statement was reckless & a mockery to hungry Nigerians, that bad policies or poorly implemented ones have plunged into poverty & hunger. Nigerians demand an apology from you.”

@Mr_NIV: “Instead of mocking, we urge you to focus on addressing the genuine concerns of the people.”

@Zayyan_A: “This is the most arrogant and insensitive senate president we’ve ever had. He’s also the most incompetent. Another reason why we have problems is because a lot of people like him are in various leadership positions.”





@SahabiSaad: “I am appalled by Senate President Apakbio’s heartless comment, which mocked protesters by saying ‘We will be eating while you are out there.’ This thoughtless remark demonstrates a staggering lack of empathy for the hardships and pain of the Nigerian people.”

@kafeel_maje1: “can we protest demanding Akpabio resignation? Yes we can! the man is always proven to be worst Senate President ever in history of Nigerian Senate.”

On Facebook, Abubakar Sadiq Adamu said: “I have said it, I am saying it again and again and again, this is the worst senate president we have ever had in the history of this country. He lacks social skills in general, he didn’t deserve to be a leader. Shame on his people that he is representing.”