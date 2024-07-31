Peter Obi Narrates Onyeka Onwenu's Last Moments As Doctors Battled To Save Her

Peter Obi narrates his last encounter with Late Onyeka Onwenu till she took her last breathe

“Yesterday, I witnessed a tragic event that will forever be in my memory.”

“I was present at the event where Onyeka, performed a couple of her songs. A few minutes after her performance, she sat down and drank some water, immediately collapsed, and was rushed to the hospital.”

“I followed her to the hospital. I watched in pain as the doctors battled to save her life. She sadly passed away after over two hours of intense struggle.”

Photo credit : @peterobi/X, @kelexofoedu/ Instagram





Onyeka Onwenu: Family hails Peter Obi for staying with music icon till her last moments

The sons of the late music icon Onyeka Onwenu, Abraham and Tijani Ogunlende, have released a statement regarding their mother’s passing on Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

The Ogunlende revealed that she was rushed to the hospital after a performance, where medical staff made extensive efforts to save her life, but she unfortunately passed away that night.

Describing their mother as a “national treasure,” they praised her as an icon and legend whose influence extended across generations and borders through her music, acting, philanthropy, and humanitarian efforts.

The brothers expressed profound gratitude to those who supported their mother in her last moments and to the public for their concern.

They specifically thanked Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), for his presence and support, along with Mr. and Mrs. John Momoh of Channels Television, Mr. and Mrs. Okonkwo, Messrs Ajayi, and Mr. Okpara, who were with Onwenu during her final hours.

Abraham and Tijani Ogunlende urged the public to remember Onwenu’s life, her contributions, and the profound impact she had on countless lives, including theirs.