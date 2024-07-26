Pregnant Woman Dies While Fighting Neighbour

A pregnant woman on Friday lost her life in Ugep , Yakurr LGA of Cross River State

According to reports the pregnant woman died while fighting with her neighbour

The deceased woman's child was said to have picked a fight with a neighbor's child, which later degenerated into a fisticuffs between the deceased and her neighbor.

The deceased who was heavily pregnant lost her life in the process.

CKNNews learnt that the suspects have been arrested by police as the unidentified woman's body has been deposited in the mortuary as investigation continues