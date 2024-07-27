National Protest : Sanwoolu Meets Civil Society Groups

Governor Babajide Sanwoolu's post on his engagement with Civil Society Groups in Lagos over the proposed National Protest 

"In continuation of my engagements with various groups and stakeholders ahead of the planned nationwide protests, I met with Civil Society and Self-Determination Groups today to discuss the crucial need for peace in Lagos State.

I emphasized that the State Government fully recognizes and respects the citizens’ right to express themselves. However, such expressions must be conducted within the bounds of the law. It is essential that we maintain order and peace, especially considering the potential for unrest. 

I urged the civil society organizations to play their part in ensuring that any protests remain peaceful and orderly. The memory of the wanton destruction of public and private property during previous protests is still fresh in our minds, and I firmly believe that we all must avoid a repeat of such incidents.

I look forward to our collective effort in fostering an environment where citizens can express their views without resorting to violence or chaos. 

Together, I believe we can work towards a peaceful and prosperous Lagos State."

