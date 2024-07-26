Bomb Explosion Rocks Yobe State

An explosion suspected to be a planted Improvised Explosive Device has exploded at the popular Buni Yadi market in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State

A resident of Buni, Ali Hassan told Channels Television correspondent via telephone, that the incident happened at around 12.30 PM on Friday, injuring a girl.

The spokesman of the Sector 2 Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai, Captain Muhammad Shehu also confirmed the incident, saying another IED planted in the market was discovered and successfully detonated by the Army.

He further explained the only victim of the explosion, is currently receiving treatment at one of the health facilities in Buni Yadi.

He stressed the incident was a planted IED and not a suicide bombing incident.

Buni Yadi located 54 kilometres away from Damaturu the state capital, was the worst-hit local government area in Yobe State under the control of the Boko Haram insurgents for two years.

 


