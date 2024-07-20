Police Arrest 1,284 Suspects , Rescue 97 Kidnapped Victims In 6 Weeks

The Nigeria Police Force under the leadership of the conscientious Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun PhD., NPM., has continued to make giant strides in the fight against every form of crime and criminality in the country, and guaranteeing the safety of the country’s citizens.

In recent developments, operatives of the Nigeria Police continue to strive as police record the arrest of 307-armed robbery suspects, 296 kidnapping suspects, 301 homicide suspects, 176 rape/defilement suspects, and 204 suspected cultists, recovers 284 firearms, 6702 ammunition of various calibres, 107 vehicles and rescues 97 victims in the space of 6 weeks.

The Nigeria police in more operations also apprehended a notorious robbery syndicate operating in the Jos-North/Jos South region of Plateau State, putting an end to their streak of nefarious activities. The syndicate has 16 members, 9 of whom are involved in stealing motorcycles and tricycles around Jos Metro, parading themselves as Police Officers using a fake ID and illegally confiscating motorcycles and tricycles from motorists.

Other cases include the arrest of a notorious robber specialized in robbing houses and making away with money and valuables, particularly gold, and the arrest of a group of metal scavengers who smuggle valuables buried under refuse.

The Inspector-General of Police has commended the officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force, recognizing their dedication and celerity in the execution of their duty. To further support the government in the fight against money laundering, the IGP has also established the Anti-Money Laundering unit at the Force Headquarters headed by CP Hycenth Edozie Azuka. This development is also accompanied by the appointment of a new commander for the IGP-STFPIB, aimed at tackling oil theft and pipeline vandalism.

The Nigeria Police Force under the present leadership has been committed to executing its statutory mandate as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and to this end, the Inspector-General of Police has reasserted his dedication to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens. We urge citizens to give their maximum cooperation and support, in order to have a society where crime is at its barest minimum.



