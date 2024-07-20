Peter Obi Shows Support As Nigerian Doctor Breaks World Record For Largest Individual Painting

byCKN NEWS -
0


 Mr Peter Obi was one of the many Nigerians that visited a Nigerian doctor aiming to break the Guinness World record

Nigerian doctor and visual artist, Dr. Fola David, has surpassed the existing record for the world's largest painting by an individual.

On Friday, the fourth day of his attempt, David broke the previous record of 629.98 square metres, held by Ravi Soni from India, and has said that he is determined to attain his ultimate goal of 1000 square metres of art.

In the course of his attempt, celebrities and dignitaries have visited David at the stadium to offer their support and witness his artistic feat firsthand.


Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال