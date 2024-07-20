Man Arrested In Abuja For Threatening To Jump From High Tower Released To Lawyer On Bail

A man arrested for attempted suicide, Yushau Shuaibu, has been released on bail to his lawyer after a test. 

According to a Friday statement by FCT Police Command Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, in Abuja on Friday, it said Shuaibu was released on bail to his lawyer, Deji Adeyanju on Thursday.

Yushau had attempted to commit suicide by climbing a broadcast mast belonging to Aso radio in Katampe, Abuja on July 8.

He was arrested and subsequently sent to the FCT administration’s Social Development Secretariat (SDS) for mental assessment and evaluation.

Although the assessment report indicated that he is mentally stable, symptoms of anxiety, persistent worry, and fears were observed in the course of profiling him.

The FCTA SDS recommended that the suspect should be allowed to report weekly in their office for further psycho-social care and support hence the reason for admitting him to bail.

Following his release on bail, his lawyer is required to present him whenever he is needed at the command.

