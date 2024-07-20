My Phone Was Hacked , Ignore Any Request For Money ..Gov Adeleke

Olawale Rasheed, the spokesperson for the Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has issued a security alert to the public following the hacking of the governor’s phone. Rasheed urged the public to disregard any calls or messages originating from the number, +234 803 365 7555.

In a statement released during the week, Rasheed stated, “This is to alert the general public that one of the telephone numbers of, Governor Ademola Adeleke has been hacked. Please ignore any solicitation from +234 803 365 7555.”

He added, “Authorities are currently investigating the breach and are working diligently to secure the governor’s communication lines. The public is urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the relevant authorities.”


