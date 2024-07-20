Lagos Govt Announces 90-day Traffic Diversion On Ojota Maryland Link Bridge

The Lagos State Government has announced a 90-day traffic diversion for motorists on the Odo Iya Alaro Bridge, which will commence on Monday, July 22, 2024.

According to a statement issued on Thursday, July 18, 2024, the Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi stated that the diversion is due to the deplorable state of the asphalt pavement and expansion joints on the Odo Iya Alaro Bridge.

Osiyemi noted that the diversion would be done in two phases — the Ojota bound lane and the Yaba/Ojuelegba/Maryland bound lane, respectively. At the same time, alternative routes had been mapped out for each phase of the repairs.

The statement read, “For the first phase of the repairs, motorists heading to Ojota from Maryland/Yaba will be diverted into a counter flow on the lane inbound Maryland while motorists heading to Yaba from Ojota will continue their journeys on the same lane.





“Alternately, motorists from Berger, Magodo and Tollgate along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway are advised to go through the Alapere/Ogudu axis inward Gbagada/Anthony Oke Bridge to descend the ramp and access Ikorodu Road to continue their journeys.

“Motorists coming from Ikeja, Oregun and Kudirat Abiola Way are advised to use the Opebi Link Bridge to connect Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way inwards Sheraton through Maryland to access Ikorodu Road and navigate their ways.”

The statement also added that “motorists from Jibowu are advised to use the Ikorodu Road Service lane by Mobil Fuel Station/Bertola Engineering Equipment Company to access the Gbagada/Ogudu axis to continue their journeys.”





However, if the motorists “miss the turning by the Mobil Fuel Station and Bertola Engineering Equipment Company, they can also use Theodolite to link Anthony Oke Ramp and join Ikorodu Road again to access the Town Planning Way inward Gbagada/Ogudu/Alapere axis to proceed with their journeys.”

“Motorists from Jibowu heading to Ikeja, Magodo, Berger and Lagos Ibadan Expressway can use Maryland inwards Mobolaji Bank Anthony to link Sheraton/Opebi to Allen Avenue/Obafemi Awolowo Way and access Nurudeen Olowopopo Road to continue their journeys.

Alternatively, after going through the Opebi Link Bridge, they can also make use of Kudirat Abiola Way to access Ikosi Road inwards Mobolaji Johnson Avenue/7up to connect Nurudeen Olowopopo Road and access their desired destinations,” the statement read.

While explaining the second phase of the repair works, the commissioner noted that “motorists inward Maryland/Yaba from Ojota will be diverted into a counter flow on the lane inbound Ojota while motorists from Maryland will continue their journey on the same lane.”

For the alternative routes, motorists “from Berger, Magodo and Toll Gate can use Alapere inwards Gbagada to link the Anthony Oke Ramp to connect Ikorodu Road and access their desired destinations. Similarly, motorists coming from Ikorodu/ Ketu can utilise the Ojota Ramp Bridge to link Alapere and continue their journeys as explained above.

“Motorists from Ikeja, Oregun and Kudirat Abiola Way are advised to use the Opebi Link Bridge inwards Mobolaji Bank Anthony/Sheraton and come out at Maryland to enter Ikorodu Road and continue their journeys.”

“The aforementioned alternative routes for motorists heading to Ikeja, Magodo, Berger and Lagos-Ibadan Expressway from Jibowu during the first phase are also available during the second phase of the repairs,” the statement explained.