Hardship Protest : FG Afraid Of Military Coup...Ayo Fayose

A former governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, has said the planned nationwide protest is creating an impression of a possible military takeover, noting that no government will allow itself to be toppled.

Fayose stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

He said that Nigeria was facing a fundamental problem which needs a collective action to address.

The ex-governor added that people are free to protest, but they should remember the consequences for politicizing it.

He said, “It is not easy to turn Nigeria to its original form. It does not matter if people protest. It is good to protest. You will still come back to find the situation the same. If Jonathan is not good, Buhari is not good and now Tinubu is not good, then there is a fundamental problem that we all need to address.

“This is beyond Asiwaju to come and do miracles. Then Jonathan was the worst president Nigeria ever had. Buhari was the worst of the worst and Asiwaju is now the worst.

“People can go to the street. The perception is that there will be a coup d’etat. The perception is everywhere. They give an impression that they want to use this opportunity for the military to come in.

“If you are not hearing anything, you have to put your ears to the ground. There is no leader that will allow people to come and topple his government.

“President Asiwaju has admitted that it is good for people to protest, but the people protesting should remember the consequences because of the way they are politicizing it.”

Fayose urged the government and protesters to exercise restraints, saying the government would not look away and allow Nigeria to go down.

He added, “During my time as governor of Ekiti, I was one of the vocal people who put the government in check. But at no time did I call out people to go and do things that can bring the country down. We need to be very careful. We are in a critical stage of our life.”