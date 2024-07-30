Security Tightened Across Nigeria As Protest Date Draws Near

Commissioners of police in charge of states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) yesterday reeled out measures to prevent a breakdown of law and order during the planned protest billed to commence on Thursday.

The measures include deploying personnel and resources, especially in the FCT and state capitals.

Those who spoke are officers in charge of FCT, Oyo, Imo, Kwara, Plateau, Niger and Akwa Ibom states. They assured residents of their safety and protection of the property but warned the organisers of the protest against violence.





The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC) also announced the deployment of about 30,000 personnel nationwide to forestall criminal acts during the protest.

In Abuja, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike met with youths and other stakeholders on ways to avert the strike.

Afenifere Youth Organisation of Nigeria (YAYON) said the demonstration would not be allowed in Lagos.

Police uncover plot to disrupt peace in Oyo

In Ibadan, the spokesman for the Police, Adewale Osifeso, said motorised patrols would be used to cover all nooks and crannies in major cities of the state,

He called on the organisers to notify the command of their take-off point, routes, and duration of the protest.





Osifeso, who added that the police had uncovered a plot by some unscrupulous individuals to destabilise the state, advised parents and guardians to prevail on their children, wards, and followers against being used as cannon fodders.

Police abort protest in Niger

Niger State Commissioner of Police, Shawulu Danmamman said the command has embarked on the massive deployment of personnel and operational assets in collaboration with other security agencies across the state.





Danmamman, who added that some boys who attempted to protest along the Kaduna Road in Suleja were dispersed, said that Operation Show of Force was ongoing at some places where any challenges might be observed.”

“Some boys were sighted along Kaduna Road in Suleja in an attempt to block the road, the Area Commander Suleja swiftly moved with his team to the scene, and the boys were dispersed peacefully,’’ the police chief said.

Apart from deploying his men and officers, Plateau State Police Commissioner, Emmanuel Adesina, ordered the evacuation of disused tyres from streets and markets.

Adesina advised residents to conduct themselves in a manner that peace and tranquility would not be tampered with during the period of the protest.

He also assured protesters of adequate security and vowed to take appropriate lawful actions against any person or group that might want to infiltrate genuine protesters to foment trouble.

The Police boss, in a statement by the command’s spokesman, Alfred Alabo, announced the arrest of 34-year-old Suleiman Yakubu, for releasing a video calling for violence in the state ahead of the protest.

Yakubu, a resident of Jos North, was seen in a TikTok video inciting the public to attack security operatives and burn down critical state and private infrastructure in the state.

Yakubu said: ‘’I think we should begin by burning the useless filing stations in Jos North, Jos South, Jos East, and Jos West then the following day we should move to bigger markets”.

Another video in which Yakubu was being interrogated after his arrest, apparently by security operatives, went viral yesterday.

In the video, Yakubu was seen pleading and recanting as he answered questions thrown at him by his interrogator.

Kwara police urge support of vigilance groups, community leaders

Kwara State Police Command urged community leaders and local vigilantes to cooperate with its men and officers to prevent a breakdown of law and order in the state

The command also issued a stern warning to individuals with malicious intent during the protests.

Spokesperson for the Police Toun Ejire-Adeyemi said: “ The command wishes to discourage citizens from participating in the said protest and to remind all persons that if the peaceful protest should take place, any attempt by miscreants to hijack the protest for their selfish end will not be tolerated.’’

A’Ibom CP warns against hijack of protest

Police in Akwa Ibom State, who urged the protest planners to ensure that it is not hijacked by hoodlums, listed conditions that they must adhere to.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Waheed Ayilara, listed ‘’assembly point and routes, duration of the protest as well as names and contact details of protest leaders and organisers,’’ as some of the terms.

Ayilara added: “The command wishes to assure the good people of Akwa Ibom State that it will spare no resources in ensuring that residents are protected during and after the protest and will continue to maintain law and order throughout the state.”

Police, Army begin 15-day show of force

In Imo State, operatives have been deployed in strategic points across the state to prevent any breakdown of law and order.

Also, security agents are to embark on a 15-day show of force in the state’s 27 Local Government Areas (LGAs).

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye, the show of force would involve members of the Armed Forces and other security to ensure public safety and deter miscreants.

“Detectives from the State Intelligence Department have also been deployed for covert intelligence gathering to monitor the situation surrounding the planned protest,” Okoye said.







