Gov Sanwo-Olu Splashes N427.7m On Corps Members

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has doled out N427.7 million to the 4,277 members of the Batch B Stream 1 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) posted to the state.

He announced the donation during the close of orientation camp earlier today, Tuesday, July 16.

The governor also donated N100 million to the NYSC and support staff and promised to approve N5 billion for the building of the permanent orientation camp.





Governor Sanwo-Olu also promised automatic employment into the civil service for 100 corps members after their service year.

He admonished the corps members to exemplify the lessons of discipline, perseverance, and teamwork imbibed during the three-week orientation course.

He said: “Over the past three weeks, you have been immersed in a transformative experience. You have learned to adapt to new environments, network with fellow compatriots from diverse backgrounds, and embrace the challenges that come with communal living. This experience has not only prepared you for the tasks ahead, but has also instilled a deep sense of unity that transcends ethnic, cultural, and regional boundaries.

“As you bid farewell to this orientation camp and proceed to your various primary assignments, you must recognise the significance of this program in fostering national unity. This orientation camp has been a microscopic representation of Lagos State a melting pot of cultures, languages, and traditions, and you have experienced first-hand the strength that comes from diversity. I am confident that you all will carry this understanding with you as you contribute to the development of Lagos State and Nigeria at large.

“I want you to actively engage with local communities, address challenges, and contribute to meaningful projects. As you venture into the field, I urge you to exemplify the lessons of discipline, perseverance, and teamwork that you have imbibed during your time in the camp.

“As you leave this camp, remember that the road ahead is illuminated with possibilities, and you have been equipped with new skills, new perspectives, and the determination to create a positive impact. The experiences you’ve gained during these three weeks have prepared you to embrace the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.”







