Court Declines Godwin Emefiele’s Request For UK Medical Trip

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Maitama has rejected an application by former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele for permission to travel to the United Kingdom (UK) for follow up medical check up.

Justice Hamza Muazu, in a ruling on Tuesday, held among others, that Emefiele failed to supply sufficient materials to show that the medical trip was essential and unavoidable.

Justice Muazu found that, while Emefiele claimed there was an invitation for him to travel to the UK for medical attention, he failed to tender a copy of the said invitation in court.

The judge also found that Emefiele did not show that his ailment could not be attended to in the country.



