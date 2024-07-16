Kano Assembly Passes Bill To Create 2nd Class Emirates

The Kano State House of Assembly has passed the Kano State Emirates Council Establishment Bill 2024 after the bill scaled third reading on Tuesday.

The bill, sponsored by the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly and member representing Rimin Gado/Tofa state constituency, Muhammad Bello Bututu, provides for the establishment of Kano as first class emirate and other second class emirates of Rano, Gaya and Karaye.

Rano Emirate consists of Rano, Bunkure and Kibiya local government areas, Gaya Emirate has Gaya, Albasu and Ajingi LGAs While Karaye Emirates will consist of Karaye and Rogo LGAs.

Emirs of the three second class emirates would be answerable to the the Emir of Kano and shall have powers to advise him on any matter relating to maintenance of public order, boundary dispute or dispute between two or more people within their areas of jurisdiction.