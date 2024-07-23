EFCC Arrests 10 Suspected Illegal Miners In Ogbomoso

Operatives of Ibadan Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 10 suspected illegal miners in Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

They were arrested with six trucks fully loaded with lithium.

The suspected illegal miners are: Yunusa Adisa, Ganiyu Kazeem, Muideen Babayemi, Sulaiman Usman, Adeleke Waliu, Tiamiyu Rokeeb, Olusola Sunday, Oyedokun Oluwagbemiga, Sulaimon Ishiaq and Olufimihan Eniola.

The arrests followed credible intelligence on their suspected involvement in criminal extraction of solid mineral resources in the state, especially lithium and their evacuation to unknown destinations.

The suspects would be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations