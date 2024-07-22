APC Auditor Dies In Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress on Monday mourned the demise of its long-serving worker, Ekem Sunday, at the national secretariat in Abuja.

The National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Felix Morka, disclosed this in a condolence message.

Sunday, who hailed from Rivers State, died on Saturday after an illness.

Until his death, he was an audit officer in the accounting department at the party’s national headquarters.

In his tribute on Monday, Morka disclosed that the late accountant will be sorely missed for his ‘amiable disposition.’

He said, “A grassroots mobiliser, the late Ekem Sunday volunteered for several APC political support groups that worked for our election successes in Rivers State and the national level.

“He will be sorely missed for his amiable disposition and diligence in the discharge of his duties.

“We express our deepest condolences to his family and the Party’s national secretariat staff over this painful loss. We pray the Almighty God to grant him eternal rest.”



