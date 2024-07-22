Breaking :FG Approves Appointment Of 8 FRSC DCMs As Jonas Agwu , Others Retire





The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Distinguished Senator George Akume has on 21 July, 2024 approved the appointment of 8 Assistant Corps Marshals (ACM), to the rank of Deputy Corps Marshal (DCM). While 3 of the DCMs are to proceed on immediate retirement, the remaining 5 are to fill up existing vacancies in the South South, South East, South West, North Central, and North West geopolitical zones.





The Officers to fill up existing vacancies are; Deputy Corps Marshal Clement Oladele fdc, to represent North Central geopolitical zone, DCM Chidiebere Nkwonta, fwc, represents the South East geopolitical zone while DCM Sunday Iyamah, fwc is appointed to fill up the vacancy in the South South geopolitical zone. Others are DCM MR Yerima, fdc to represent the North West geopolitical zone and DCM Abiodun Akinlade to now represent the South West geopolitical zone when Dcm Bisi kazeem bows out in August.





The promoted senior officers to proceed on immediate retirement are; Deputy Corps Marshal Kingsley Agomoh, mni, Deputy Corps Marshal Jonas Agwu mni, as well as Deputy Corps Marshal Zubairu Mato.





The Secretary to the Government of the Federation expressed delight over the level of transparency and objectivity that heralded the whole process and urged the appointed officers to show more commitment and rededicate themselves to achieving the corporate vision of the Corps which is to eradicate road traffic crashes and create a safer motoring environment in the country.





He stated that the appointment is part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR's drive towards rewarding excellence, diligence and hard work which is in line with the administrative philosophy of the present leadership of the Hope Agenda regime.





The Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed equally congratulated the newly elevated Officers for their excellent performances during the exercise, noting that every promotion comes with greater responsibilities. He charged them to put in their best in the course of their duties as the new rank calls for more focus, more dedication, commitment and passion.





He admonished those who were not fortunate this appointment year to keep faith alive and be loyal to the system.





Speaking further, the Corps Marshal promised to improve the general welfare of the personnel of the Corps.





. As such, he beckoned on all personnel to be of good cheer and put in great efforts towards the realisation of the corporate mandate of the Corps.





Signed:





Olusegun Ogungbemide, mni, FISPON, anipr

Corps Commander

Ag. Corps Public Education Officer

Federal Road Safety Corps





Headquarters, Abuja.

.