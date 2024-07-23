Fake Content Creator Arraigned For Internet Fraud In Jos

The Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has arraigned one Audu Ishida (a.k.a Baddie Kylemilli) for internet crime.

Ishida is facing a one-count charge, bordering on impersonation, retention of proceeds of crime and money laundering before Justice Hauwa'u Buhari of the Federal High Court, sitting in Kaduna State.

The charge reads: “That you Audu Ishida (Baddie Kylemilli) on or about the 2nd of June, 2024 in Jos, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, retained the total sum of $50 USD from your victim which you reasonably ought to have known, forms parts of proceeds of an unlawful act and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 20(a) of the Money Laundering(Prevention And Prohibition)Act,2022 and punishable under Section 20(b) of the same Act.”

He pleaded “not guilty” to the charge, prompting prosecution counsel, M.E Eimonye to pray the court for a trial date and for the defendant to be remanded in the custody of Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS). Defence counsel, Umar Usman did not raise any objection.

Justice Buhari ordered that he be

remanded in Nigerian Correctional Centre, Kaduna and adjourned the case till November 7, 2024 for commencement of trial.

Ishida was arrested alongside other members of an internet fraud ring in Jos, Plateau State following an intelligence-driven raid on their hideouts by operatives of Kaduna Zonal Command of the EFCC.

Investigations revealed that the defendant

created fake online video contents and dating sites which he used to defraud unsuspecting victims.

Investigations further showed that he obtained the proceeds of his crime through gift cards which he traded online

through an FSS card app in foreign currency and converted to Naira and paid into his bank account.



