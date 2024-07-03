Doctor Speaks As Kidnappers Kill Teenage Son Over N300m Ransom Demand

A Kaduna-based doctor, Duste Musa, has lamented the killing of one of his children by kidnappers in Kaduna State.

It had been reported how bandits abducted Janet Galadima, the doctor’s wife who is a Customary Court judge in Kaduna, and his four sons.

They were abducted during the invasion of their home located in Mahuta New Extension, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna, on 23rd June, 2024 at 11pm.

The kidnappers subsequently demanded N300 million as ransom for their release.

After the inability to raise the ransom, the bandits killed the 14-year-old child of the doctor and threatened to kill others if their demand is not met.

Speaking with Daily Trust, the doctor said, “I have resigned my fate to God and I am praying for the release of my wife and our three remaining children.”

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna on Wednesday, Chairman, Nigerian Bar Association, Kaduna Branch, Godwin Ochai, Esq, called for the urgent rescue of the family.

“The Kaduna Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association received the news of Her Honour’s kidnap along with her four sons with rude shock. The said incident was said to have taken place at around 11pm in the Mahuta New Extension Area of Kaduna state.

“This latest trend of abductions, as any previously, targeting judges is highly condemnable and calls for quick action on the part of security agencies in the state to stem the tide.

“The alarming frequency of kidnap incidents in the state signals a crisis that requires immediate and determined action from the government more than they have been doing in the past.”

He described the kidnap as a wake-up call to the Governor Uba Sani-led administration that all is not well in terms of securing the state, which is the primary responsibility of the government.

“Reports reaching us are that the kidnappers have killed the first of Her Honour’s children aged 14 years. They have also threatened to kill all the remaining three if their ransom demands are not met immediately. It is worthy to state that Her Honour is the judge manning the Customary Court, Sabo with her husband also a dutiful servant of the Kaduna state government with the Kaduna State Ministry of Health as a Medical Doctor.

“The Nigerian Bar Association, Kaduna Branch wishes to use this medium to call on the Kaduna state government to take urgent action to ensure the safe return of Her Honour and her remaining children.

“The Nigerian Bar Association, Kaduna Branch supports the endeavours of the government and people of Kaduna State towards curbing kidnappings in Kaduna State.

“Our hearts are with the family of Her Honour and we stand with them in this harrowing time,” he added.



