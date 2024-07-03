Flood: LASG Blows Hot , ‘Many Structures Will Go Down’

Lagos State Commissioner for Environment, Tokunbo Wahab, on Wednesday, vowed that many structures obstructing the free flow of rain water will be removed.

He said those structures would be removed “irrespective of who or highly placed the owners are.”

Wahab spoke in the wake of the ravaging flood which submerged many houses, communities and properties in Lagos.

Some of the affected areas include Epe, Eredo, Bogije, Labora, Abijon, Sangotedo, Awoyaya and Ibeju-Lekki.

A primary six pupil simply identified as Joshua was swept away by flood in Ikosi, Ketu area of Lagos State.

Daily Trust reports that some miscreants also took advantage of the crisis as they charged passers-by N100 to access a makeshift bridge at the Tradefair under-bridge in Lagos.

The commissioner, however, unleashed his anger on a post on X (formerly twitter) asking him to explain if “the Igbo-owned property and business demolition we witnessed in Lagos 2023, was all politically engineered?”

@PureStanley1 posted that “Can we all now agree that the Igbo owned property and business demolition we witnessed in Lagos 2023, was all politically engineered? and we were told that some of the buildings were built on canals, thereby blocking the flow of water and causing flooding in Lagos. @tokunbo_wahab can u explain to us why there was a flood in Lagos again yesterday and the early hours of today, after going on demolition spree on IGBOS owned properties?

“Take the Microphone sir, we await ur response!.”

But Wahab fired back and accused the X user of pushing ethnic narrative.

“Many more structures obstructing the free flow of rain water in Lagos will still be removed irrespective of who or highly placed the owners are. Prepare your mind to make your usual aimless and empty noise. If turning it to ethnic narrative makes you happy, go ahead! TW,” he posted.



