Court Reinstates Phillip Shuaibu As Edo State Deputy Governor

byCKN NEWS -
Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday, voided the impeachment of Phillip Shuaibu as the Deputy Governor of Edo State.

Justice Omotosho, while delivering judgment in the suit, ordered that Shaibu be reinstated to office because the Edo State House of Assembly failed to comply with due process in impeaching him.

Justice Omotosho also set aside the appointment of the new Deputy Governor who replaced Shaibu

The court held that the allegation on which the House of Assembly based the impeachment proceedings was untenable in law and did not constitute gross misconduct.

He ordered the Inspector General of Police to provide him with needed security to enable him to resume office and perform the functions of the office until the end of his tenure.


More Details later…

