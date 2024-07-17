Aftermath Of Allegations Against Tinubu : Senate Removes Ali Ndume As Chief Whip

The Nigerian Senate on Wednesday replaced Ali Ndume with Senator Mohammed Tahir Monguno as Chief Whip.

The replacement followed a letter of complaint from the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, which was read by the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio during the plenary.

The letter, which was signed by the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and the National Secretary of the Party, Senator Surajudeen Bashir, explained that Ali Ndume in his capacity as Chief Whip was working to bring down the country through his unguarded utterances.

The letter was referring to his media interview where he alleged that “President Bola Tinubu is working with thieves and has also been caged, such that he didn’t know Nigerians are hungry.”

After the letter was read by Akpabio, he put to voice vote for Monguno to be admitted as the Chief Whip of the Senate.