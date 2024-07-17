Two Commissioners Resign In Abia State









Two Commissioners have purportedly resigned their appointments from the cabinet of Abia State Governor, Alex Otti.





The Commissioners are Professor Monica Ironkwe, Agriculture and Chima Oriaku, who was until his resignation, Commissioner for Science and Technology.





Though no official reason has been attributed to their purported resignation, sources say they were forced to resign. Other sources also have it that the Governor sacked them.





When contacted, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Alex Otti, Njoku Ukoha, says "the 2 Commissioners Resigned from the Cabinet. No one was sacked. Disregard the trending rumours".





This is coming barely one month after the Governor suspended the Commissioner for Health, Ngozi Okoronkwo over allegations of gross misconduct.