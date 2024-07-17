Breaking : Nigerian Breaks Gaming Marathon Guinness World Record

A 24-year-old Nigerian man has broken a world record by continuously playing a soccer videogame for more than three days.

Oside Oluwole aka “Khoded” performed the longest videogame marathon playing a soccer game, registering a time of 75 hours.

He far surpassed the previous record of 50 hours, set by Englishman David Whitefoot in 2022.

Oside, a qualified biochemist who currently works as a car dealer, attempted this record to raise money for a local hospital in his hometown of Ijebu Ode.

Unlike all seven previous record holders who played either FIFA or Pro Evolution Soccer during their attempts, Oside played mobile game Dream League Soccer 2023 on his iPhone, which he connected to a TV screen.

Oside has been an avid fan of the free-to-play soccer sim ever since first downloading it in 2016.

He played over 500 matches during his record attempt.





As per our rules for all 'longest marathon' records, he accumulated five minutes of rest time after each hour of gaming – only during these breaks could he eat, nap or use the toilet.

“I really enjoyed myself playing for 75 hours straight with just some hours of rest,” he said.

“It wasn’t an easy task, but I must say it was all fun.

“It was such a great moment; the event was very interesting and I’m grateful to God that it was successful.”

After completing his record attempt, Oside was congratulated by a member of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon. Seun Adesanya, who wrote in a press release: “The Guinness World Records [title] is a testament to Mr Oluwole’s dedication, determination, and the countless hours of practice he invested in mastering the game.

"His achievement stands as an inspiration to all aspiring gamers and an embodiment of the unyielding spirit of determination that drives our nation.”

No one in the past has broken this record by such a large margin as Oside has. It was first set in 2010 with a time of 24 hours and gradually increased to 50 hours after being beaten seven times in 11 years.

Oside was inspired to undertake this challenge by Chef Hilda Baci, whose record-breaking cook-a-thon captivated the entire nation of Nigeria last year.

He now hopes to set more world records through playing soccer videogames, including those on consoles such as the aforementioned FIFA and PES series.

Source : Guinness World Record