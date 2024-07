Report CKNNews have it that a two storey building has collapsed in Abuja





The building located around Cupid Hotel on Yellow Page Road, Kubwa collapsed in the early hours of Saturday





Casualty figure is yet unknown





Rescue effort is ongoing to rescue most of those trapped in the building





This is coming barely after 24 hours when a school building also collapsed in Jos Plateau State





22 people have been pulled out of the debris





This is an unfolding story