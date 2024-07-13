Mother Of Three Dies During Sex Romp With Church Youth Pastor In Ph Hotel

A 42-year-old man, Tuamene Nwibiagbor, has been arrested by the Rivers State Police Command, after a mother of three that he took to an hotel allegedly died during a marathon sex with him in Port Harcourt.

The suspect, It was learnt was planning for his own wedding, so he ran out of the hotel after discovering that the woman had died, under the guise of getting something outside the hotel and abandoned the remains of the woman in the hotel room.

A police source said the woman who was a mother of three met Nwibiagbor, her former classmate and lover in school and they renewed their love when they ran into each other and fixed a date to meet at a hotel to discuss further.

Unfortunately, Nwibiagbor was planning his own wedding with another woman and the wedding was fixed for April 27, 2024, before the unfortunate incident occurred.

According to the source, “Nwibiagbor and the deceased were boyfriend and girlfriend in 2010 when they were both students at Rivers State College of Education (now Ignatius Ajuru University of Education), after graduation they were still communicating, but after a while both couldn’t reach each other again

Genesis

The source said later providence brought the two ex- lovers together when Nwibiagbor went to buy some items he wanted to use for his wedding and after greeting each other and discussing about their past love affairs and how they missed each other, both later fixed March 14, 2024 to meet at a particular hotel where they would meet.

On the agreed date, the two ex- lovers met at Rumuola junction and proceeded to the hotel at Rumuigbo, where both dined and wined before retiring into a room in the hotel Few hours later, both lovers were said to have c0pulated and in the process, the mother of three started convulsing and sneezing repeatedly and she tragically passed away in the process at the hotel room.

The unfortunate Incident occurred at De Reggy’s Hotel within the Port Harcourt metropolis and the lifeless body of the woman was found by one of the hotel waitress who went to check round, after noticing the that the woman didn’t come out of the room hours after their period had expired and the man who claimed he was going outside to get something also didn’t return.

The source added that, the practice of the hotel is to check round the rooms, it was in the process the corpse of the woman was found on the bed and the waitress raised the alarm which attracted other staff of the hotel.

Victim lied to husband The source said the mother of three lied to her husband that she was traveling to Port Harcourt to attend a friend’s wedding, it was after the incident that the husband got to know that his wife didn’t attend any wedding.

The source said the husband was angry when he was called on phone through his wife’s phone by the police to inform him about the incident. The husband was totally devastated upon hearing the news.

The husband told the police that his wife was rushing to leave home on the fateful day, even when he asked her to prepare food for him, she claimed she was getting late for the wedding, not knowing that she was going to meet her ex- lover.

“Even the children were surprised when they were told about what happened to their mother, we never knew it was her ex- lover who was planning his wedding that she went to meet.”

It was during the cause of investigation that the police got to know that the deceased was a married woman and mother of three.

Escaped

The source said immediately Nwibiagbor suspected that the mother of three was convulsing and sneezing repeatedly he abandoned her and ran out of the hotel room under the pretense of getting something outside the hotel and he escaped and switched off his phone.

When the management of the hotel waited for Nwibiagbor to return and he didn’t, one of the staff went to check on the guest only to see her lifeless body on the bed and the matter was immediately reported to the police.

After the arrival of the police, the remains of the woman was evacuated from the hotel room and deposited at the mortuary, while investigation into the matter commenced immediately leading to the arrest of the suspect in a church.

Arrest

Detectives from homicide section of the Rivers State Police Command swung into action and tracked Nwibiagbor phone number to his church where they waited for him and arrested him after Sunday service at the Methodist Church at Rumukalagbor, where he served as the Youth President.

During the service, the detectives who came to arrest him watched him with keen interest as Nwibiagbor took to the pulpit and gave a dramatic testimony, claiming that he had escaped a kidnapping attempt on March 14, 2024, same day he escaped from the hotel room where he took the mother of three to enjoy each other.

He told the congratulation gullibly that his phone had been stolen. His theatrical performance and praise for God’s deliverance were met with enthusiastic responses from the congregation in the church and his innocent wife was also in the church with him on the fateful day.

However, the detectives who were in the church were not convinced by Nwibiagbor’s narration to the pastor, his wife and other members of the church.

As the service ended and the congregations took turns to congratulate him, the detectives who were already in the church approached and arrested him to the surprise of the pastor, his wife and other member of the church who were surprised seeing him being whisked away.

Involvement

Even after he was arrested, he still denied knowing anything about the death of the woman.

When the Policemen took him to his house and searched his apartment it was discovered that the sky-blue cloth and bag he had worn on the day of the incident, it was then he opened up to the police that he was with the deceased on the fateful day at the hotel.

He also claimed It was because the woman was convulsing and sneezing shortly after they had $*x and he does not know what to do, that was why he ran out of the hotel room when he couldn’t save her life.

Police react

Confirming the incident, the Rivers State Police Commissioner, CP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, commended the officers of the Rivers State Police Command for their swift and professional handling of the case.

He said investigation is ongoing to determine the exact cause of death of the woman. “The woman’s lover has been arrested after the incident, the suspect was trying to cover up his involvement in the murder of the woman by giving a false testimony in church that he was kidnapped but never told the church members and his wife the crime he committed.

We are not going to leave any stone unturned to get to the root of the matter. “We are going to update the public as the investigation unfolds in the coming days. We are not going to sweep the case under the carpet.”