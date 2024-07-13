Peter Obi Commissions Borehole In Kogi Community

Presidential Candidate of Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has commissioned a new borehole project in Onaogaji Community, Ankpa Local Government Area, Kogi State, as part of his nationwide water provision for needy communities.

He commissioned the project to the delight and applause of Onaogaji citizens yesterday, Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

Writing about the event, Obi said on his verified X account:

“Yesterday, I had the honor of commissioning a new borehole project in Onaogaji Community, Ankpa Local Government Area, Kogi State. This initiative is a testament to our commitment to the sustainable development goals,

particularly ensuring access to clean and potable water, which is crucial for the health and well-being of our people. “Learning that Onaogaji Community lacked access to clean water motivated me to take action and donate this borehole.

“Clean water is a basic necessity that many communities in Nigeria still lack. According to the World Bank, about 70 million Nigerians do not have access to safe drinking water, and diarrheal diseases cause the deaths of at least 70,000 children under five each year.

“Addressing this issue is imperative, and we must work together to ensure that more Nigerians can access this essential resource. Through projects like the one in Onaogaji, we are making strides towards building a New Nigeria where every citizen can enjoy basic life amenities.





“It is POssible! –PO”.



