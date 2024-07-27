Breaking : Senator Ifeanyi Ubah Dies In London

Senator Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, (Ebubechukwu Uzo na Nnewi) is dead

He was the CEO/MD of Capital Oil Nigeria Ltd. He also founded and owned Anambra based football club side, Ifeanyi Ubah FC of Nnewi.

He died in London today

Senator Uba a two term Senator defected from YPP few months ago to APC

He survived an assassination attempt on his life some years back too during several of his aides and security details were killed

His cause of death could not be ascertained by CKNNews as at the time of this report