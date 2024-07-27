Breaking : Senator Ifeanyi Ubah Dies In London

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Senator Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, (Ebubechukwu Uzo na Nnewi) is dead 

He was the CEO/MD of Capital Oil Nigeria Ltd. He also founded and owned Anambra based football club side, Ifeanyi Ubah FC of Nnewi.

He died in London today

Senator Uba a two term Senator defected from YPP few months ago to APC 

He survived an assassination attempt on his life some years back too during several of his aides and security details were killed 

His cause of death could not be ascertained by CKNNews as at the time of this report 

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال