More Revelations On How Senator Ifeanyi Ubah Died

More details have emerged on how Nigerian Senator from Anambra South, and an All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah died

CKNNews learnt that Ubah died in a hotel in London, the United Kingdom. He had left for London two days ago.

CKNNews could not ascertain if he went for medical checkup ,business or holiday since the Senate is on recess

Another source told CKNNews that he went for his son's graduation

It was learnt he was rushed to a nearby hospital and all efforts to save him failed

The deceased was married to Uchenna, a Business Administration graduate from Ahmadu Bello University in Nigeria, with whom he had 5 children. He also ran a foundation which is named after himself; Ifeanyi Ubah Foundation.

He was aged 52.