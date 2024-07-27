Cronyism Is A Failed Leadership Model ..Osita Chidoka Speaks On Newly Promoted FRSC DCMs

Two days ago, I attended the decoration of the newly promoted Deputy Corps Marshals (DCM) at the Federal Road Safety Commission Headquarters. The excitement of the officers and men at my presence at the Corps from the gate was heartwarming.





The decoration was a remarkable event for me and a proud moment as all the six officers promoted worked closely with me.





As I watched them ascend to the pinnacle of their careers, I felt waves of pride that our ethnic-neutral approach, result-focused reward system and refusal to bend the rules to accommodate 'loyalists' ensured that the best people got to the top.





Any leader promoting so-called 'loyalists' because you can control them will sooner come to grief. Despite the abundance of data that cronyism has failed all those who used it as a governance model, Nigerian political leaders insist on it. Why many wonder?





My daughter, then an IB student, gave me the answer some years back during Covid: Optimism Bias - the tendency to expect things to work out well and differently for you, even if rationality, data, and history suggest otherwise.





DCM Kingsley Agomoh, who is proceeding on retirement and recently appointed General Manager, Umuahia Capital Development Authority by the Governor of Abia State, was the Corps Logistics Officer when I left the Corps. He had a knack for providing invaluable advice and perspectives quietly.





DCM Clement Oladele was my in-house consultant and head of the Planning Advisory Unit, a new Business Intelligence unit. His team, trained by PWC, analysed daily crash and fatality reports using SAP Business Intelligence software, providing deep insights and operational advice.





DCM Chidi Nkwonta led the Corps Project Implementation Office, which I established to ensure the Corps completed all assigned tasks and monitored departments, zonal, and state offices. His team produced quarterly, half-yearly, and annual performance reports, ranking departmental and zonal offices. Top-performing officers attended a course at Harvard University. He went with me to the Ministry of Aviation on secondment.





DCM Sunday Iyamah was never my direct report, but he did a yeoman's job as head of statistics. Statistics used to be a dead-end job before my time. I elevated the unit to become the live wire of the organisation. I am not surprised he made it to the top.





DCM MR Yerima was a vital source of knowledge and information on operational issues. He was the first officer to discover that I read my emails and responded to valuable suggestions. We maintained that communication channel throughout my tenure.





DCM Mato Zubairu, When Transport Minister Diezani Allison needed help restoring order in her office, I sent Officer Mato without hesitation. His strict adherence to rules clashed with some vested interests, and he returned to the Corps after Diezani left Transportation. I then appointed him head of the Corps Protocol Unit, where he performed remarkably.





Officer Mato, who is proceeding on retirement, was not given to flattery or display of false loyalty. I was pleasantly surprised and touched when every Christmas since I left office, he religiously sent a carton of Masa to Obosi - a northern staple I love to eat with suya.





The Corps Marshal Shehu Mohammed, a Chartered Accountant and a popular officer within the rank and file, leads this competent team. During my time, he delivered on assignments consistently and enjoyed rapid promotions. I believe he has what it takes to lead the Corps.





Osita Chidoka

26 July 2024