Breaking : Ikeja Electric Again Increases Electricity Tariffs

 Ikeja Electric has increased the tariff effective July 1st 2024

According to information reaching CKNNews the company increased its Band tariff from N206.80/kwh to N209.5/kwh

Ikeja Electric on the statement posted on its social media gave no reason for the current increment 

It however stated that the tariffs for Band B , C  , D and E remains unchanged 

It will be recalled that there have been a running battle between Labour and the Discos over an increment of over 250% 

It is yet to be seen how Labour would react to the latest increment

