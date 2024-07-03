NADCEL 2024: NIGERIAN ARMY ENGAGES SECONDARY SCHOOL STUDENTS IN LAGOS AND OGUN STATES

In commemoration of the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) 2024, 81 Division Nigerian Army (NA) joined other NA's units and formations all over the federation on 2 July 2024 to conduct Public Speaking Engagement with secondary school students in Lagos and Ogun states.

The Public Speaking Engagement which is part of the activities outlined for this year's NADCEL as the NA marks it's 161 years of existence provided an invaluable platform for sharing insights and discussing the role of the NA in promoting peace and stability across the nation. It also served as an opportunity to reflect on the achievements and ongoing efforts of the NA in maintaining the sovereignty and integrity of Nigeria in all theatres of operation.

The event which was held at HOMAT Group of Schools in Ikorodu Lagos state and Lafenwa High School, Lafenwa Abeokuta, Ogun state further showcased the unique contributions of the NA to national security and its commitment to professionalism while carrying out its constitutional responsibilities. The event targets future leaders; highlighting the criteria for commissioning and enlisting in the NA while fostering a mutual relationship between the participants and the NA.

The Acting Director 81 Division Education Services, Lieutenant Colonel OD Bamiteko while delivering the opening address said the Army Headquarters designed the Public Speaking Engagement to project the image of the NA, positively influence the perceptions, opinions, attitudes and behaviour of the young generation. He further stated that the event will create an avenue to enlighten the students on the career opportunities open to them in the NA. He equally thanked the Chairman of Homat Group of Schools for the warm reception.

The highlight of the event was the documentary aired to educate the students on activities of the NA which exposed participants to history of the NA and conduct of kinetic and non kinetic lines of operation in support of the civil authority. Others are the lecture delivered by the Team Leader, Lieutenant Colonel MM Marwa, and a Snap quiz competition.

The event also featured an interactive session where the members of the Public Speaking Engagement Team had a one-on-one interaction with the students to answer questions and give more clarifications on the activities of the NA. There was presentation of souvenirs to the management of the host school and presentation of branded Exercise Books to all participants.

Other schools that participated in the event are, ENODAB Rainbow School and Sky Top College, Ikorodu, Lagos State.



