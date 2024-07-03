I Did Not Discuss Nnamdi Kanu's Release With South East Governors...Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said he did not discuss the issue of releasing Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) during his discussion with the South-East Governors, on Tuesday.

Our correspondent reports that Governors under the umbrella of the South-East Governors’ Forum met in Enugu, on Tuesday, and resolved to meet with President Bola Tinubu to seek the release of Kanu.

Hope Uzodinma, governor of Imo and chairman of the forum, announced the resolution at the end of a meeting of the governors held in Enugu.





The governors at the meeting were Hope Uzodinma of Imo, Alex Otti of Abia, Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra, Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi, and Peter Mbah of Enugu.

Obasanjo and another elder statesman, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, also reportedly met with the governors on an invitation to discuss regional development issues.

The former President in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, on Wednesday, stated the regional development issues include that of security and infrastructure.

He added that other issues were economic and cooperative/collaboration, which was meant to complement the national economic development agenda.





“The meeting with them was at my invitation and of Chief Emeka Anyaoku before their summit begins. The issue of Nnamdi Kanu was not on the agenda and was not discussed in my presence,” Obasanjo said.



