Breaking : Second House of Reps Member Dies Within 7 Days

A member representing Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency in Kaduna State, Nigeria, Hon Ekene Abubakar Adams is dead.

A former football player, ex GM of Kada City Football Club, ex GM Remo Stars before winning the house of Reps election under Labour Party in 2023.

With his sport background, despite being a first timer, he was appointed the Chairman of House of Reps Committee on Sports.

While trying to "find network" politically, he joined APGA, APC before joining LP where he won the 2023 election

In 2021, he contested under APC for local government chairman but lost in the primaries.

He died in the early hours of today. This will be the second death in the House of Reps within 7 days.





Press Statement

House of Representatives, National Assembly

House of Representatives Announces the Passing of Rep. Ekene Abubakar Adams

The House of Representatives is saddened to announce the passing of a dear member of the 10th Assembly, Rep. Ekene Abubakar Adams (LP, Kaduna), who died early Tuesday, at the age of 39.

Rep. Adams was a dedicated public servant, passionate sports administrator, and kind philanthropist who, until his demise, chaired the House Committee on Sports. He was a first-term member of the House of Representatives, representing the good people of Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency of Kaduna State.

The dear departed lawmaker was a kind and gentle humanitarian, loved by all who knew him. His dedication to the development of grassroots sports in Nigeria was unwavering, and his contributions to the House will be deeply missed.

The House of Representatives extends heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, constituents of our dear colleague, as well as the good people and Government of Kaduna State.

May God grant his family and loved ones the strength to bear this irreparable loss, and may his soul find rest in the bosom of the Almighty.

Signed:

Rep. Akin Rotimi Jr.

House Spokesman /

Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs